SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The $25 million Grant Avenue Parkway project that will connect downtown Springfield with Bass Pro and Wonders of Wildlife is on schedule, and the first section crews have been working on will be reopened by the time school starts.

The City of Springfield sent a news release Wednesday detailing construction on the first section of the Grant Avenue Parkway near Parkview High School. Utility work began in mid-may and ramped up when school let out for the summer.

So far in section one, crews have relocated utilities and renewed gas and water lines. Some of the pavement has been demolished to make room for sidewalks and green spaces. There’s also an outline for a new roundabout near Parkview. Work will continue with curbs, gutters, and light poles.

“Once the electrical infrastructure is completely installed, the power poles currently in place will be taken down and the community will get a taste of the open feel the project is working to achieve along the Parkway route,” said Springfield Public Works Manager Leree Reese. “It’s also important to note that even after we reopen this section to traffic, there may still be electrical, sidewalk or path construction left to complete.”

The Grant Avenue Parkway will have walking and biking paths and will involve work to slow traffic along the route to make things safer for pedestrians.

The project is expected to be finished in 2024.