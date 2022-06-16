SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The workers of a Starbucks location in Springfield announced on Thursday their intention to file for a National Labor Relations Board election, the first Springfield location to join the national unionization effort.

The workers at the location on 631 S. Glenstone Ave. said in a press release they intend to join the Starbucks Workers United movement which they say already includes seven St. Louis locations and three Kansas City locations.

In a letter emailed to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, the unionization committee and supports said the filing was brought on out of concern for workers’ “safety and wellbeing,” saying they’ve experienced overlooked discrepancies and wrongdoings.

“We are pro-union, pro-partner and pro-Starbucks,” the press release said.

The union Chicago & Midwest Regional Join Board of Workers United said the Springfield Starbucks workers are organizing with them.

“It`s liberating to be able to show my support for the union without fear of under-handed coercion or veiled threats of retaliation from the company,” Organizing Committee member Johnie Tindle said in a press release. “Don’t push down those feelings of frustration and manipulation by those telling you to be satisfied by what you have, while they themselves live far above.”