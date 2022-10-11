SPRINGFIELD, Mo — The Springfield-Greene County Health is offering free flu shots to underinsured and uninsured adults 19 years and older.

Tuesday, October 11

Fair Grove Library – 81 S. Orchard Blvd., Fair Grove, from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Thursday, October 13

Midtown Library – 397 E. Central, Springfield from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Library Station – 2535 N. Kansas Expy., Springfield from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

It is recommended that adults in need of one dose of the vaccine be vaccinated by the end of October as flu season usually peaks from December through February. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyone 6 months and older should get the flu vaccine.

This excludes people who are allergic to any ingredients in the vaccine.

According to an SGF-GC Health news article, “experts use the flu season in Australia to predict the prevalence of the virus in the U.S.” They are currently seeing flu cases in Australia that have exceeded pre-COVID-19 cases.

This could also be the case for the U.S. during this flu season.

Vaccination for children, adults with insurance coverage, and adults in need of high-dose vaccination due to age or risk level can use the Vaccine map.