SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Greene County will soon have four vacancies on the bench as three judges retire and one was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals. The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission has announced candidates to replace the Honorable Thomas Mountjoy, who is retiring at the end of October.

You’ll find a full list of the candidates who will be interviewed on the Missouri Courts website.

Some statistics about the applicants:

There were 18 applicants who qualified.

13 are men and five are women.

10 are employed in the private sector and eight in the public sector.

The median age of the applicants is 45.

The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission will conduct interviews in early November and anyone is welcome to attend and watch the interviews. The interviews are happening on November 2 and 3, 2022 starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District office at 300 Hammons Parkway in the third-floor courtroom.

The commission will meet after the interviews are concluded and will select three finalists to be selected by Missouri Governor Mike Parson to fill Mountjoy’s position.

The judges who are leaving the bench in Greene County are:

Honorable Thomas Mountjoy | retiring Oct. 31, 2022

Honorable Becky Borthwick | appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

Honorable Jason Brown | retiring Dec. 31, 2022

Honorable Michael Cordonnier | retiring Jan. 31, 2022

The commission will open applications for Judge Borthwick’s position at a later time. Those who were not chosen for Mountjoy’s position will still be considered, but will not be interviewed again. This process will be repeated to fill the vacancies of Brown and Cordonnier.