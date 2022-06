SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Teams from KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox volunteered at SWI Industrial Solutions today, June 17, for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

SWI Industrial Solutions is a private, not-for-profit corporation operating a manufacturing and light assembly facility for Springfield and Greene County residents.

Our volunteers painted, tilled, shoveled, watered, cleaned, and packaged, and they had a great time doing it.