SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two former high-level executives at Preferred Family Healthcare have pleaded guilty in a multimillion-dollar bribery and embezzlement scheme, in which they bribed multiple elected officials in Arkansas. Both face prison time.

Court documents said Bontiea Goss and Tommy Goss were high-level executives at Preffered Family Healthcare, Inc. The organization provided services such as mental health treatment, counseling, and other medical services to people in several states, including Missouri and Arkansas.

During their time with the charity, the Gosses and their co-conspirators offered bribes and kickbacks to state officials in Arkansas. In return, those officials directed money from the state’s General Improvement Fund to Preferred Family Healthcare.

The Plea agreement for Bontiea and Tommy Goss said they must forfeit up to $4.3 million to the government.

Earlier this year, Preferred Family Healthcare agreed to pay more than $8 million to the federal government and the state of Arkansas. This was part of a non-prosecution agreement, which kept the charity out of legal trouble because it acknowledged its officers and employees committed crimes.

Bontiea Goss pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pay bribes and kickbacks to elected public officials in Arkansas. She faces up to five years in federal prison without parole.

Tom Goss pleaded guilty to participating in the conspiracy by embezzling funds from the charity, as well as by paying bribes and kickbacks to elected public officials in Arkansas. He also pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false tax return. He faces up to eight years in prison without parole.

A federal district judge will determine their sentences. A date for sentencing has not been set.

Eight more people have pleaded guilty in federal court in this scheme. Read a full list of names and find more details in this news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.