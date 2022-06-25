SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fire crews responded to two fires within minutes of each other Saturday evening. The first fire was on Dale Street and led to an arrest. The second fire was at a home near Douglas and Catalpa. Investigators said the two scenes were not related.

Battalion Chief Aaron Wood with Springfield Fire said when firefighters arrived at the scene, they encountered a two-story home engulfed with flames shooting “20 to 30 feet above the roof.”

Calling the home on Catalpa a “total loss” Wood said it’s unknown if there are any injuries since crews weren’t able to get into the home during the fire.

Fire Marshals are expected to investigate what caused the fire on Catalpa and Wood said the department will have to use special tools to break down the home before they can find out if anyone was inside.

Wood said the department has around 60 firefighters working at any given time throughout the city and the average house fire can pull at least 20 firefighters, depending on the severity.

We’ll continue to update this story as we get more information.