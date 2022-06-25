SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fire crews and police responded to a home at 1350 E. Dale Street Saturday evening, and the incident led to one arrest.

Lt. Steve Schwind with Springfield Police said the owner of the home called police when they caught someone breaking into the house on a surveillance camera.

Schwind said when officers arrived, a fire had already started inside the home.

Authorities said the suspect left that home and broke into another house on Pickwick before being arrested.

This was the first of two fires authorities were called to Saturday night. The second fire resulted in the total loss of a house near Douglas and Catalpa.