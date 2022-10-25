SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Missouri Chapter of the American Public Works Association named Fassnight Creek’s stormwater improvement the 2022 Project of the Year in the $1 million to $3 million project category.

The project was designed by City consultant HDR, Inc. with a goal to reduce the effects of flooding on the Art Museum and other properties in the area. It is also intended to improve water quality and urban wildlife habitats.

“Stormwater improvements are the first step in the realization of the Art Museum’s Master Plan,” says Art Museum Director Nick Nelson. “The removal of the property from the floodplain will allow us to continue operating as an AAM Accredited art museum and will also help us move forward improving the building and grounds to increase the Museum’s presence and value in the community.”

The project included:

Widening the channel

Naturalize approximately 1,000 linear feet of creek

Close-in 1.5 acres of newly established riparian area

Excavate 16,000 cubic yards of soil

Installation of over 250 linear feet of 21-inch sanitary sewer main

Realignment of Brookside Drive to provide additional space for stormwater capacity improvements

Plant 25 native trees and 200 native shrubs

“Total construction costs for the project were approximately $2.3 million, funded through the City’s ¼-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax, a Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) Section 319 grant administered by the James River Basin Partnership, and grant funding for native plantings from the Missouri Department of Conservation,” according to the City of Springfield.