FAIR GROVE, Mo. – On Saturday afternoon, Fair Grove, Ebenezer, and Strafford Fire Protection Districts were called out to investigate a structure fire. When fire crews arrived, they found a barn fully engulfed in flames and that had collapsed to the ground. Firefighters quickly contained the grass fire.

With only a lightweight wooden bridge leading to the barn, crews were unable to use their equipment to take down the fire. With very few options they were forced to extinguish the fire from brush trucks. Units were on scene for approximately 2 hours and no animals or people were hurt.