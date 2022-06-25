SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for Jessica Szymaszek, a 35-year-old woman who has not been seen since June 23, 2022.

Police said Szymaszek was last seen in the area of 2114 S. Glenstone Avenue on June 23, 2022. That’s near Glenstone and Seminole.









She is white, 5’5″ and 115 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and light skin. Police said Szymaszek has tattoos on her neck, arms and hand. She also has scars on her arms and legs and her nose and lip are pierced.

Police said she has a history of being a victim of domestic violence.

If you see Jessica Szymaszek, call 911 or the Springfield Police at 417-864-1810.