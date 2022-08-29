Springfield Police said shots were fired at two locations on South Campbell and West College Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police responded to two calls about shots being fired over the weekend in downtown Springfield. One person was hurt and no arrests have been made.

The first call came at 1:25 a.m. Sunday from 317 South Campbell Avenue, near McDaniel Street. Police said gunshots were reported but no one was hurt.

A half-hour later, at 1:54 a.m. Sunday, police were called to 420 W. College St., which is in the same area of downtown, across from Hollywood Theater. Police said at this location, one person was shot but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Springfield police said that in 2022, gun violence has risen compared to previous years. The most recent time Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams addressed this rise in shots fired and other gun-related crimes was at the Aug. 22 Springfield City Council meeting.

It was at that meeting Chief Williams gave a six-month report on crime in 2022 and said that, compared to the same six-month periods from the last three years, 2022 has more shots fired calls and more people injured by gunshots.