SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is offering blood donors a chance to help others and potentially win an iPhone 14.

On Nov. 23, one lucky donor will receive a new iPhone 14 during CBCO’s Thanks-for-Giving Blood Drive. Donors will also receive a Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt while supplies last.

The Thanks-for-Giving blood drive is only available at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Donor Centers. Special donation hours will be in effect on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with the Springfield Donor Center open from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

“The holiday season represents a time when blood donations can fall off and blood inventory levels for local hospitals can become low,” said CBCO Media Relations Representative Michelle Teter. “The Thanks-for-Giving blood drive gives the community the opportunity to provide some support and goodwill for their friends, family, and neighbors during a time when most of us can give thanks for our good health.”

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.