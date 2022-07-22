SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Westbound Division Street will be closed beginning July 27, 2022 as part of the Division Street Reconstruction project.

Eastbound Division between National and Glenstone will be open to one lane of traffic. Drivers needing to head west will need to use the posted detour signs.

“We originally anticipated keeping both lanes open, but as the contractor is ramping up work, we’re realizing the site is just too tight to continue maintaining two-way traffic,” explained Project Manager Andy Haase in a news release. “Closing to one-way eastbound will allow crews to work quicker and maintain safety for the workers and the traveling public.”

The City of Springfield said the work zone is expected to remain a one-way eastbound route for the rest of the construction period, which is expected to last a year.

The Division Street Reconstruction Project is a $4.7 million project and is funded by two city sales taxes. The city approved the plan in April. The project will not only rebuild Division between National and Glenstone, it will also add new sidewalks to the area.