SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Saturday was the celebration of Greene County’s most recent addition to a major trail initiative in the Ozarks.

Partners for the Dirt 66 project, including City Utilities, and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon cutting.

“It is very easy for folks starting out on a mountain bike, hiking, and trail running.” Said Mary Kromery, Executive Director of Ozark Greenways.

25 miles of trails, 2 connections, and 860 acres ready for exploration are added to fellows lake.

The trail system extends both to the east and west of fellows lake and may eventually connect to a number of parks in Springfield-Greene County.

The trails are owned and managed by City Utilities. Keeping the water safe was a top priority due to fellows lake being one of Springfield’s main sources of drinking water.

“I’m so excited about the great opportunities that we’re having out here to protect water quality, but also to have great recreational opportunities for the community.” Said Gary Gibson, President the of City Utilities