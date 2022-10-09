SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Saturday afternoon crash left a Springfield intersection without power and sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Springfield Police Department, around 6:00 pm a black pickup crashed into a signal box and utility pole at Grant Avenue and Kearney Street, leaving the intersection without power. Two people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Before the crash, SPD was investigating calls about a vehicle with the same description going the wrong way near Battlefield and Kansas while speeding. SPD is currently investigating speed and possible impairment as factors in the crash.

Nearby power outages might be possible as Springfield City Utilities fixes the damage done at the intersection. The Springfield Police Department is currently diverting traffic.

This is an ongoing situation, Ozarks First will keep you updated with any further developments.