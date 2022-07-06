SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield City Utilities hit its year-to-date peak for energy use on Tuesday at 729 megawatts per hour. That’s more than 130 megawatts below capacity, but CU’s spokesperson expects energy demand to increase.

The Springfield area is under an excessive heat warning through Thursday.

CU’s record energy use is 802 megawatts per hour. That record was set in 2011.

Capacity for use is at 865 megawatts per hour, so spokesperson Joel Alexander said the utility is in good shape to support homes and businesses as the extreme heat continues. Alexander said demand may crawl up since temperatures are staying warm overnight and cranking up the air conditioner during the heat of the day.

City Utilities asked that people be mindful of how much electricity they are using and bump up the thermostat by a degree or two when possible.

Pools in Springfield are staying open later while the excessive heat warning is in effect. City facilities are also keeping lobbies open to serve as cooling centers.

Ameren Missouri has shared ways to keep your home cooler and save money on utility bills. When using the air conditioner in your car, an often overlooked feature can help you stay cool and save money on gas. Finally, there’s a certain way your ceiling fan should be rotating in the summer to keep you cool.