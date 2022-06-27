SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 22-year-old Springfield man was killed Saturday evening in a single motorcycle crash.

Springfield Police said Trenton Williamson was driving north on Kissick Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off the road into a ravine near Lake Ridge Street.

An ambulance took him to the hospital but he died later. Police said they do not suspect impairment and no other vehicles or property were involved. Police said they continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.