SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are looking for a driver after a deadly hit and run Saturday night.

Officers were called to Madison Street and Holland Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. after reports that someone was hit by a car. There they found 57-year-old Edward Carnell laying in the road injured. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Carnell’s family has been notified of his death.

Police said they found the suspect’s car later but no one was in it. The investigation will continue, and officers are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 417-864-1810.