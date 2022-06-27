SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host an event that is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

The National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair will take place on June 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To register for the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair, go to success.recruitmilitary.com.

According to a DAV press release, more than 20 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management.

In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

To access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.