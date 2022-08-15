SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One driver has been hospitalized following a collision in northern Springfield.

At around 1:43 p.m. a truck traveling westbound on E. Chestnut Expressway collided with a Ford Mustang turning eastbound from N. Fremont Ave. Details of how the crash occurred have not yet been made available.

The driver of the Mustang had to be extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. He is in serious condition. The other driver’s condition has not been made known.

This is a breaking news story. Further details on the crash will be provided as they become available.