SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man has died after a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening, July 10.

18-year-old Blake Jones of Springfield died at the scene of a previous crash after police said he lost control of his vehicle.

The Springfield Police department had been investigating a crash on Keaney and Robberson. A tow truck had come to tow the disabled vehicle, where Jones approached the scene at high speeds.

Jones lost control of the motorcycle, left the roadway, struck a utility pole and the vehicle being towed. Officers on the scene performed first aid measures, but they were unsuccessful.

Jones’ next of kin has been notified.