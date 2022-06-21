SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield-Greene County Health said in a news release Tuesday that it is not offering vaccination opportunities for children younger than five at this time.

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services approved the distribution of the Moderna and the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as six months old Tuesday. This was the final step to make the vaccine available in Missouri after the FDA and the CDC approved it, paving the way for nearly 20 million children to get the vaccine for the first time.

Springfield-Greene County Health said parents should call their pediatrician for more information about where to get a vaccine for their children who are six months to four years old. Parents who don’t have a pediatrician can call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

Springfield-Greene County Health is offering vaccination appointments for anyone who is five and older. Those can be scheduled by calling the Call Center or online.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated on Fridays, as of Friday, June 17, the rate of COVID-19 cases in Greene County was 174 cases per 100,000 people.