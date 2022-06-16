SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will be hosting a testing event this weekend to help keep COVID-19 transmission low.

Walk-in, non-symptomatic testing will be available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 at the O’Reilly Center for Hope. According to the Health Department, getting tested before gathering for an event is an important way to keep COVID-19 transmission low and protect individuals at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

“March Kits” will also be distributed for free at the testing event to use during Juneteenth celebrations. The kits include two at-home antigen tests, hand sanitizer, surgical masks, and sunscreen.

It’s important to note that this weekend’s celebrations are scheduled to take place outside in high temperatures. So, the Health Department said it is important to stay cool and hydrated if you are spending time outdoors.

For more information about COVID-19 testing and availability click here or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.