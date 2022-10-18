SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna for ages 5 and up will be available on October 20, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

On Tuesday, October 18, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for distribution approved the updated COVID-19 booster shots for children 5 and older. The new booster has already received Emergency Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory board.

Children 5 and older are eligible to receive this new Pfizer/BioNTech booster at least two months after their last dose. Children at least 6 years of age can receive their Moderna updated booster two months after their last dose.

Although children are less likely to contract COVID-19 it is still recommended by the Food and Drug Administration that they are vaccinated.

You can click HERE to find the closest vaccination clinic to you. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is even giving out a $50 gift card to those receiving their first-ever booster while supplies last.