SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Earlier this summer the city was talking about bringing electric scooters to Springfield. Now, after weeks of debate, they are available for people to use.

E-scooter parking areas will be marked with green areas saying, “scooter parking only”. Today, we have seen many people downtown enjoying the weather and zooming by on the new bird scooters.

“For them to ride through our two parts of town and the main campus of Springfield, I think they’ll get used pretty often,” said a Springfield resident

Bird e-scooters and e-bikes are available in more than 400 cities around the globe, but now they are right here in Springfield. The city of Springfield approved 20 scooters across downtown and on commercial street districts, now they are even available on Missouri State University’s campus.

“I feel very comfortable with them on the street,” said another Springfield resident.

E-scooters in the downtown and commercial street areas will only be permitted in certain locations. Even after approval, the City of Springfield was still concerned the scooters could cause problems or become a public nuisance. These rules are in place to prevent that.

Students on the other hand say that these scooters have been a help to them on campus.

“Here on campus that students have been using to get from their classes.” Said an MSU student.

Overall, people feel the scooters have been used in the right way and that the words that the city had about the scooters being a public nuisance have not been a problem

The scooter’s first day here in Springfield was on September 1, 2022, but they are available across the globe in more than 400 cities.