SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Even though temperatures are still in the 80’s in Springfield, Community Partnership of the Ozarks is already putting a call out for volunteers who can help staff crisis cold weather shelters this coming winter.

An open house is happening on Thursday, Sept. 8 so possible volunteers can learn more about how to help. It’s happening between 4 and 7 p.m. at Unity of Springfield at 2214 E. Seminole Street.

Those who attend will learn about who is served by Springfield’s crisis cold weather shelters, the services provided and what a night in the life of a volunteer looks like.

Crisis cold weather shelters operate in Springfield between Nov. 1 and March 31. They are open each night based on the temperature. There are multiple shelters for adults, including couples shelters and shelters for people who have pets.