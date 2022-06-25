SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– City Utilities has issued another warning to customers to beware of scam callers that appear to have the same phone number as the utility provider.

This warning comes just over two weeks since their last issuance, when City Utilities said they had calls from residents of Nixa and Ozark reporting scam calls despite being outside of the utility provider’s coverage.

While Joel Alexander with City Utilities said scam calls are typical near the beginning of each month, recent scam calls have been different. Warning signs that what you’re hearing is a scam call include warnings on needing to update account information, requiring credit/debit card numbers and vital data and even threats.

These threats can include claims that services will be cut off within the next 15 to 20 minutes if a payment isn’t made immediately. Scammers may request card information or ask for potential victims to travel to a convenience store to attain a credit card or gift card.

“We’re never going to call and ask for those specific numbers of your bank account, credit card or anything like that,” Alexander said. “We’re certainly not going to call you and tell you within the next 15 to 20 minutes we’re going to disconnect your services or ask for a payment by another credit card.”

In their latest reminder, City Utilties said to immediately hang up and call City Utilities if anyone is ever concerned about their account.