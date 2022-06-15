SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Frustrated by rising gas prices? City Utilities is drawing attention to an alternative.

City Utilities of Springfield will be hosting Dump the Pump Day on June 16, offering free rides on public transit throughout the day.

“All rides tomorrow are FREE as we give you the opportunity to see what public transit is all about,” CU Transit said in a tweet Wednesday.

This offer comes amid CU Transit Service’s Communities In Motion Week, celebrating dispatchers, drivers and riders.

The CU Transit buses run from 6 a.m. to 11:10 p.m., covering throughout city limits. An online map displaying where each route runs can be found online.

More information on when each bus line runs and accessibility can also be found on their website.