SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Life360 Community Services announced the date for their Springfield Children’s Business Fair earlier this month.

Life360 will be hosting the fair on Saturday, December 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 321 E. Commercial Street.

The Springfield Children’s Business Fair is a free event that showcases children’s small businesses. The fair welcomes all students, ages six to 18 years of age, to create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and present their idea to the public during this one-day event.

Here’s a look at 2019’s Children’s Business Fair:

Life360 said in their release, by highlighting the children’s businesses and the entrepreneurial process, kids take responsibility for setup, sales, and customer service.

“How wonderful to see kids learning to express their entrepreneurial spirit by creating innovative products,” said Ted Cederblom, President and CEO of Life360 Community Services. “We’re excited to see the programs that young entrepreneurs develop for this fair and the impact it has on the community.”

After registering, kids will be able to register for weekly classes to learn about marketing, customer service, ethical business practices, and more to help make their business a success.

Registration ends this Friday, October 21. There is no fee for entry.

For registration or more information on the Children’s Business Fair, click here.