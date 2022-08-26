SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two people were arrested after they crashed a stolen car in Springfield Friday afternoon.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a stolen truck just after 3 p.m. at Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue. Deputies tried to pull the truck over. The driver did stop but ended up driving away and causing a crash at Kearney and Glenstone.

After that crash, the driver of the stolen truck sped away and caused a second crash at Kearney and Barnes Avenue. This time, the truck caused a crash with a school bus and another car.

The driver and passenger of the stolen truck ran away, but deputies quickly caught and arrested them.

Deputies said there were no students on the school bus and no one on the bus was hurt. People in the other cars were treated on the scene for minor injuries.