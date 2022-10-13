UPDATE 5:30 pm: The suspect has now surrendered to police.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -Springfield Police said a man hit a patrol car Thursday afternoon, led officers on a chase and police are now trying to get the man to surrender.

Springfield Police said the man is in a car near Orchard Crest Avenue and Junction Street. An SPD Lieutenant said the neighborhood has been cleared out, and drivers should avoid driving north on Orchard Crest north of Chestnut Expressway.

SPD was dispatched to a call to check well-being just after 1 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex at Kansas Avenue and Bennett Street. Police said when they arrived, they encountered a man who seemed to be under the influence and who was making threats to officers.

Police said the man tried to drive away and hit a police patrol vehicle. No officers were hurt.

It was then that a chase began. Officers used spike strips to stop the car near Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass, where the car ended up stopping briefly.

Police said the man refused to talk to officers and drove away, but stopped on Orchard Crest near Church Street. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, SPD Lt. Mark Foos said negotiations with the man in the car are ongoing and there is no threat to the public. The area is locked down.

