SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Five catalytic converters got a Springfield man as many years of probation.

Caleb A. Ollis avoided jail time by accepting five years of probation during his sentencing on Friday, Aug. 5. He is charged with five felony counts of stealing that he earned from January to April of 2021.

A Springfield Police Department probable cause statement from May 2021 reported that Ollis and another man had stolen two catalytic converters from a business on South Fremont Avenue. A police officer found the two converters and a reciprocating saw commonly used for this type of theft in Ollis’ truck. This truck helped tie Ollis to several other cases of catalytic converter thefts.

Ollis admitted to stealing five catalytic converters during four incidents when asked by police.

In 2017, Ollis was arrested for possession of narcotic paraphernalia often used for methamphetamine and heroin.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, replacing a vehicle’s catalytic converter costs the owner anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 on average.