SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Family and friends of the 25-year-old man who was shot and killed while working at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield gathered in the parking lot of the business Sunday to honor his memory.

Colin Loderhose was shot Wednesday morning (7/6/22) while working. The men charged in his shooting are suspected of multiple gun thefts, according to police.

Colin’s brother told Ozarks First Colin was a caring person who stepped in to help the family after their father died. He said the number of family members and friends who offered support shows how loved Colin was.





Colin’s brother, Colin’s girlfriend and the owner of Anchor Tactical all spoke at Sunday night’s vigil. Other friends talked about how he was a gentle soul who was loyal and talented.

“He saved my life because he knew that I was sick,” said Casey, Colin’s girlfriend. “I recently had been diagnosed with cancer. He knew that I was sick. He pushed me to get help. I wouldn’t have been able to do that without him.”

“To watch him grow up as the 21-year-old that I hired, thinking what am I going to do with this kid? To watching him grow up and buy his home…he loved his family with all of his heart,” said the co-owner of Anchor Tactical Sunday night.

Anchor Tactical Supply posted on social media the store would be closed temporarily as the employees mourned the loss of a friend.

A visitation was held before the vigil and a funeral for Loderhose is scheduled for Monday morning.

Two men, Zachary Cano and Jonathan Peace are charged in connection with Loderhose’s death.

Cano is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and felony stealing. Peace is charged with three counts of felony stealing of firearms, explosive weapons or ammonium nitrate.