Stolen 2019 Forrest Vibe RLS 280 with white with grey designs with “VIBE” on the front.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sherriff’s office is looking for a stolen camper. The camper was stolen from the area near South Scenic Avenue and West Battlefield Road early Wednesday morning.

The camper is a 2019 Forrest Vibe RLS 280 that has white and grey designs with “VIBE” on the front of the camper. The suspect has a dark-colored 2011 or newer Dodge Dually truck with a winch attached to the passenger side and no tailgate.

Call the Greene County Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230 if you have any other information on the suspect’s vehicle or the stolen camper.