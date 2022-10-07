In August 2022, ground was broken at the site of the new Buc-ee’s planned in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A request from Buc-ee’s to change the name of a road leading to its new Springfield location failed at Thursday’s Springfield Planning and Zoning meeting.

Buc-ee’s is building a massive convenience store and gas station in northeast Springfield, at Mulroy Road and Interstate 44. Buc-ee’s has requested to change the name of a portion of Mulroy Road to Beaver Road.

The report regarding the request stated Springfield’s Planning and Development Department usually does not support naming streets to reflect a company’s name. However, city staff did support Buc-ee’s request to change the name of the portion of Mulroy Road to Beaver Road because it does not directly reference a business.

The original request was to rename it “Buc-ee’s Avenue.”

The request from Buc-ee’s said the name change would help drivers find the store. There are already plans in place to make additions to the interchange near Buc-ee’s, including a multilane roundabout. Buc-ee’s said renaming Mulroy to Beaver Road would help drivers know which road to take at that roundabout if they are driving to the store.

The developer would have paid for the changes to the road signs.

On August 23, 2022, ground was broken on the first Buc-ee’s location in Missouri on the northeast edge of Springfield. The company said the store will bring up to 200 jobs to the area. City officials said they hope the new location will bring revenue for Springfield and will encourage development in that part of town.

Buc-ee’s plans on opening its doors in December of 2023.