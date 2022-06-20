SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is issuing a critical appeal for all blood types.

According to a press release, blood reserves are low, with less than a two-day supply available. Eligible donors are asked to give blood immediately at a Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive or donor center.

“While people are used to having to find alternatives to products that are in short supply, we cannot do the same with blood. There is no alternative,” Anthony Roberts, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Executive Director said. “And the great news is that there is a plentiful supply of blood in our area. We just need people to share it.” Roberts went on to point out how easy it is to donate blood. “It only takes about an hour out of your day to be someone’s hero and we are counting on our community heroes to step up and make a difference for our local patients.”

CBCO reported much of the shortage has to do with the time of year and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in the time of year where we lose the opportunity to work with schools and colleges, so we have to count on other groups to help support the blood supply during the summer,” Roberts said. “We are also seeing many businesses calling employees back from working at home but not yet allowing blood drives at their facilities. Most people are willing to donate when there’s a convenient opportunity whether at work, church or school but those opportunities aren’t as plentiful as in the pre-pandemic world.” So CBCO is asking those in the community to find a nearby location by going to their website where they can locate a nearby donor center or mobile blood drive.

Area hospitals are also asking the community to make time to give blood.

“When emergencies happen, it is critically important that we have access to blood supplies,” says Max Buetow, President and CEO of CoxHealth. “The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is our local blood supplier, and our patients receive the vital blood products they need from CBCO and their donors. Let’s all get out and support this important effort.”

Donors can give at one of four CBCO donor centers located in Springfield and Joplin. There are also donor centers in Springdale, Arkansas and Bentonville, Arkansas.

People can schedule an appointment by calling 417-227-5006 or by clicking here.