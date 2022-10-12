Police responded to a crash at Kansas Expressway and Division Street on the evening of Oct. 12, 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police confirmed a bicyclist was hit by a truck on Kansas Expressway near Division Street Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 5 p.m.

According to Ozarkstraffic.com, both southbound lanes of Kansas Expressway were closed as of 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the road will remain closed until the investigation is concluded.

Springfield Police said the person on the bicycle had serious injuries.

Police said they don’t believe the driver of the truck was impaired when the crash happened.

This is a developing story. We will update this page as we learn more.

This is the second time someone was hit by a car Wednesday. Just after 6 a.m., someone was hit while walking across National Avenue.