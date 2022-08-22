SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO) will be hosting their BCFO Free Shopping Day where the public can get free bras.

On August 27, at the Hilton Garden Inn on 4155 S Nature Center Way, free bras will be given for breast cancer survivors regardless of when they had breast cancer and where they were treated. The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“This is a way for us to get back to the people who need them,” says BCFO CEO Joe Daues. “Thousands of dollars worth of bras have been donated to BCFO in the past three years from Mercy and Cox.”

BCFO prefers people to call and set an appointment, but the public is free to also show up. To set up an appointment call 417-862-3838 or by going to BCFO’s Facebook or Website.