SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — All of the free vasectomy appointments offered at Planned Parenthood in Springfield are booked just one week after the nonprofit announced it would offer the procedure to uninsured patients.

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, which reversed the constitutional right to abortion for Missourians, Planned Parenthood is offering free vasectomies in Springfield, Joplin, and St. Louis.

Julie Lynn, the communications director for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri said each Missouri location had 20 available appointments.

Lynn said there are a few appointments still available in St. Louis. Planned Parenthood in Joplin has 12 of the 20 spots open. However, Lynn said she anticipates Joplin will fill its appointments by the end of this week because of how many patients are signed up for consultations which precede booking.

Planned Parenthood offered free vasectomies to patients in St. Louis in 2021. Given the interest in St. Louis last year, and the timeliness of the Roe v. Wade decision, the nonprofit expanded appointments across the region.

The procedures are offered early next month: Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. People in Joplin will be able to get their free vasectomies on Nov. 5 at the same times.