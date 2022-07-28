SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A new affordable housing development being built by The Kitchen, Inc. will offer a place to live for senior citizens and veterans.

Maplewood Villas will be located on Chestnut Expressway just west of West Bypass. The Kitchen broke ground Thursday on the 44-unit project.

Every unit will be accessible from the ground floor and will be open to anyone 55 years old and older. 11 of the units will be set aside for homeless veterans and some of them will be designated for extremely low-income residents.

Maplewood Villas is developed to make sure the people who live there can maintain housing and will not return to homelessness, according to a news release from The Kitchen. It’s designed to build community among residents in order to help those who are living on their own.