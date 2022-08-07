SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield City Council members will meet Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Historic City Hall on Boonville. Many development projects are on the agenda, including new affordable housing and a coffee shop.

Affordable housing in Springfield

A $300,000, reduced-interest-rate loan for an affordable housing development in Springfield is on the agenda and may be voted on Monday. The project is called Nordic Landing and it would be located at 810 West Catalpa Street. That’s just west of Grant Avenue and south of Grand Street.

Nordic Landing would have 41 units and community space. The units would be designated for youth aging out of foster care and for people making 60 percent of the area’s median income. Five of the units would be market rate. City staff and loan committee members have recommended approval of the loan to help fund the project. See the full text of the bill here.

New retail and residential space north of Interstate 44

New residential and retail developments could be coming just north of Springfield. Owners of private property at 3224 East Valley Water Mill Road have asked the city to annex 24 acres into Springfield city limits. This area is just off Highway 65 north of Interstate 44.

According to the proposed ordinance, the land would be annexed and rezoned to allow for new retail and residential development. Citizens may speak on this issue and council members are not expected to vote Monday night.

Just west of that area, at Interstate 44 and Mulroy Road, a Buc-ees will be built. In January, City Council approved plans for the massive convenience store to come to Springfield.

More places to shop and eat in South Springfield

There could also be new shops, restaurants and housing in the area of 1436 East Erie Street, which is just west of Fremont Avenue and north of Walnut Lawn. City council members will discuss and hear public feedback on rezoning the area Monday night. Read more about the proposal here.

Coffee shop and pickleball courts proposed along Grant Avenue Parkway

As Springfield’s Grant Avenue Parkway project continues efforts to provide a scenic path between downtown and Wonders of Wildlife, a coffee shop wants to build along the parkway.

The business would be called Loose Goose, and the owners have asked council members to rezone an area at Grant Avenue and Grand Street so they can build a restaurant with an outdoor space and pickleball courts. Learn more about the plans for the business in the ordinance. City council members are not expected to vote Monday.

In July, City Council voted against another coffee shop’s proposal to build a drive-thru business at another intersection in Springfield. 7 Brew’s request to build near Sunshine Street and Jefferson Avenue was denied because of traffic concerns.

Springfield Police want to increase Sunday staffing incentives

Springfield City Council members may vote on an ordinance that would provide premium pay of time-and-a-half for Springfield Police officers who volunteer to cover certain Sunday shifts. Read about this proposed change here.

The time has passed to sign up to speak at Monday’s meeting. You can use the citizen’s comment form to share your thoughts with council members. Read the full agenda here.