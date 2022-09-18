SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Over 25 food trucks parked at the fairgrounds on Saturday for the 8th annual Mo Food Truck Fest.

Organizer Larry Krauck says his goal for putting this festival together was to bring new people to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

“So one of the great things about food trucks is it brings people from all walks of life. About nine years ago, when food trucks became popular here in Springfield, I thought it would be a great opportunity to showcase these chefs that are enrolling in kitchens” said Krauck.

This year marks the 8th year of the food truck festival. This one-day event only happens once a year. The first year of the festival had 12 participating trucks, now they have 27. Since its first year, it has grown, moving from East Saint Louis Street to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

With the wide variety of different foods from different cultures, local food trucks, and trucks from around Missouri. Some trucks even offered sweet treats.

“I think there’s something for everybody here. Out here today we’ve got Jamaican food, we’ve got traditional American food, we’ve got traditional Mexican food.” Krauck said. “You have people that maybe are trying some of those cuisines for the very first time or people who love them and can’t find them anywhere else here in the Ozarks.”

People could also enjoy playing some cornhole to help raise money for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Ozarks organization, something new added to the event. Also, few live performances throughout the festival. This makes a unique day of family fun at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The winners this year are:

Sweet Treat: The Crêpe Shack with their Strawberry Fields Crêpe

Finger Foods: Not’cho Ordinary Taco with their Asada Nachos

Main Dish: Not’cho Ordinary Taco with their Brisket Street Tacos with Pumpkin Salsa

