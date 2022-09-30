SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Southwest Missouri Art and Craft Guild will be hosting their 27th Annual Art in the Park in early October.

Art in the Park is a fine art show held at Sequiota Park in Springfield. It will be held from Oct. 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is a family-friendly and free event.

The juried show features artists from across the country, including 27 from southwest Missouri.

The show will feature the work of painters, photographers, jewelers, woodturners, potters, fiber artists, and printmakers.