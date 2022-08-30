SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Are you a history buff or an admirer of art? Springfield houses some of the most educational and fun museums for anyone who wants to see something new or old. Although some of the museums are well known, we also found some really quirky ones worth a visit.

Springfield Art Museum

The city’s oldest cultural institution, showing American & global works of art, with free admission.

1111 E Brookside Dr, Springfield, MO 65807

History Museum on the Square

Local museum exploring the area’s history with a range of permanent & temporary exhibitions.

154 Park Central Square, Springfield, MO 65806

Route 66 Car Museum

Over 60 classic & sports cars from America & Europe in a garage-style space with a gift shop. It also includes several iconic pop culture vehicles like the Batmobile and Ghostbuster’s ECTO-1.

1634 W College St, Springfield, MO 65806

Wonders of Wildlife National Museum

Johnny Morris’ not-for-profit educational conservation-themed attraction. Don’t forget about the Aquarium.

500 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807

Air & Military Museum-Ozarks

Patriotic, hands-on museum displaying vintage military aircraft & jeeps, plus uniforms & equipment.

2305 E Kearney St, Springfield, MO 65803

Missouri Institute of Natural Science

The Science museum is filled with hundreds of animal, plant, and mineral specimens. And let’s not forget the full-sized triceratops fossil, Henry.

2327 W Farm Rd 190, Springfield, MO 65810

Railroad Historical Museum

A nonprofit museum dedicated to the preservation of Railroad History and the heritage of the past, educating present and future generations.

1300 N Grant Ave, Springfield, MO 65802

NRA National Sporting Arms Museum

A museum featuring a firearms collection the world has never seen. Over 1,000 firearms that trace the history of hunting, conservation and freedom.

1935 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807

History of Hearing Museum

As you venture through the museum, you will discover how the evolution of hearing devices has impacted so many lives.

628 E Commercial St, Springfield, MO 65803

Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

The museum honors athletes who have defined Missouri sports. The Hall of Fame is filled with sports memorabilia for you to enjoy.

3861 E Stan Musial Dr, Springfield, MO 65809

Calaboose Museum

Constructed in 1891, the Calaboose Museum is a historic jail and the oldest city-owned building in Springfield. The first floor is used as a police museum. Tours are available by appointment.

409 W McDaniel St, Springfield, MO 65806

Pedalers Bicycle Museum

A fantastic collection of bicycles from all over the world.

328 E Commercial St, Springfield, MO 65803

Archery Hall of Fame

The museum honors those outstanding members of the Archery Community through the process of induction into its Hall of Fame. As an integral part of its existence, the Hall seeks to preserve the history and tradition of Archery and Bowhunting for future generations.

500 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807

Dr. Michael J. Clarke History Museum of Ozarks Scouting

Located in the Clarence and Edna Wheeler Scout Service Center as the only Boy Scout Museum in Missouri. Visitors can see the changing exhibits and walking trails.

1616 S. Eastgate Ave.Springfield, MO 65809

Doling Park Museum

The museum has memorabilia of the park including items from when it was an amusement park and skating rink.

301 E Talmage St, Springfield, MO 65803

Founders Park

Springfield history in photos and murals at the city’s founding site, designed to resemble a quarry. Includes outdoor amphitheater.

330 E Water St, Springfield, MO 65806

Springfield Fire Department Museum

Come see the history of the Springfield Fire Department inside Historic City Hall.

830 N Boonville Ave, Springfield, MO 65802

Springfield Softball Hall of Fame

Located inside the Killian Sports Complex, this museum showcases the history of softball in the city.

2141 E Pythian, Springfield, MO 65803

Discovery Center of Springfield

An interactive, hands-on science museum committed to inspiring people of all ages with a life-long love of learning. It is one of the most interactive museums on this list.

438 E St Louis St, Springfield, MO 65806