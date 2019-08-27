Springfield locals gathering to protest the Medicaid purge

Mo. — People are taking to the street in Springfield to protest the ongoing Medicaid purge.

Rallies are happening across the state today to call on Governor Mike Parson to stop the purge of some Missourians from the Medicaid program.

Here’s an opinion from one of the protesters.

“I don’t see how as a state we can go from one day affording to cover health care for 90 thousand or a hundred thousand children and the next day we can’t afford it. I don’t think it’s been explained adequately.”

Some have estimated that more than 100,000 Missourians have been dropped from Medicaid since January of last year.