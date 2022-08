PERRY COUNTY, Mo. – A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.

The group was deep inside a cave when they discovered the small pooch. Rescuers were called in and successfully maneuvered the dog some 500 feet over a long vertical climb to safely get her out of the cave.

Rescuers located the dog’s owner, who told them she’d not seen the dog since June 9.