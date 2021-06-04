Special Olympics Missouri celebrates 50 years despite challenging pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Special Olympics Missouri in Jefferson City is celebrating 50 years as a non-profit organization in the Show-Me State.

It hasn’t been an easy couple of years for the organization. In May 2019, a tornado whipped through the front of their building, tearing off part of the gym’s roof.

After the storm. the non-profit was able to make some upgrades.

Susan Stegeman, the CEO and president of Special Olympics Missouri, said the pandemic created another hurdle.

“We pivoted and went into a SOMO at-home program that was really created with the help of our athletes and responding to what their interests were and what their needs were number just to socially connect as we all had,” said Stegeman.

The summer games are back this weekend for the first time since 2018 and will take place at Hickman High School in Columbia, Missouri.