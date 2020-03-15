Some NWA parents want all schools closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

NORTHWEST ARK., (KNWA/KFTA) – The University of Arkansas, NWACC and John Brown University to name a few have transitioned to online formats, but several school districts across Northwest Arkansas are staying open. Some parents said they’re worried about their kids being kept in school and catching the virus.

​”Parents and young people need to understand that you can go about somewhat normal activities but you have to practice a good health policy in terms of social distancing,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson when updating the public about the coronavirus this Saturday afternoon.

There are more than 200 cases being monitored and a total of 12 presumptive positive cases in the state. At this time, there are no confirmed cases in NWA and for now, school districts are staying open.

“We’re told to practice social distancing, large gathering are being canceled and events are being postponed but schools still have his large group of kids there all at one time​.” Melanie Nolan Bailey is one of many parents who believe schools should be closed.

Kim Marie Lowe is another. She even wrote to the governor about her disappointment in his actions. Lowe said she has a heart condition and is at high risk of getting sick and is worried her 10-year-old daughter could bring something home.

Lowe said she has concerns for all people like her who have health conditions and the elderly who cannot risk getting sick.

​KNWA-FOX24’s Facebook page, flooded with dozens of comments asking the same questions. Why are schools staying open? Colleges are sending our kids home…its time to think about our little kids.​

Bailey said although she wants the schools closed she knows it poses other challenges. “Of course, the parents who need childcare that is the big concern.”

Meanwhile, Springdale, Bentonville, Fayetteville school districts are all putting plans in place in case of a closure.

“We need to step in and help each other where we can and if we need to watch each others’ kids and help each other with groceries lets do it,” said Bailey.