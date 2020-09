GOSNELL, Ark. — The Gosnell Police Department is searching for a 77 year old missing man named Gerald Lloyd.

Lloyd is a white male with brown eyes, gray balding hair, 6 feet and 1 inch tall, 160 pounds and his arms are “scarred up badly from working on boilers.”

He was last seen near Cole Ridge Baptist Church on 2210 North County Road.

Lloyd may be traveling in a tan 2001 Ford F150 pickup.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Gosnell Police Department at (870) 532-8545.